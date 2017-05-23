Kashmir issue debated in Norwegian Parliament

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende,

while replying to a motion on occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday

emphasized the need for a dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve

the issue amicably.

According to a message received here, the Norwegian Parliament

debated the Kashmir dispute on the adjournment motion tabled by Knut

Arild Hareide, leader of the Christian Democratic Party (KrF).

Hareide lamented the gross human rights violations by India in

occupied Kashmir.

He expressed his concern and showed surprise on how a democracy like

India could impose curbs on freedom of expression, including the social media. He called for a Norwegian role in pushing India to come to the negotiating table to resolve the long festering dispute in a peaceful

manner, which, otherwise, had the potential to escalate dangerously.

Various other members of the Norwegian Parliament also spoke and

reiterated the need for a peaceful settlement of the dispute.