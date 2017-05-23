ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende,
while replying to a motion on occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday
emphasized the need for a dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve
the issue amicably.
According to a message received here, the Norwegian Parliament
debated the Kashmir dispute on the adjournment motion tabled by Knut
Arild Hareide, leader of the Christian Democratic Party (KrF).
Hareide lamented the gross human rights violations by India in
occupied Kashmir.
He expressed his concern and showed surprise on how a democracy like
India could impose curbs on freedom of expression, including the social media. He called for a Norwegian role in pushing India to come to the negotiating table to resolve the long festering dispute in a peaceful
manner, which, otherwise, had the potential to escalate dangerously.
Various other members of the Norwegian Parliament also spoke and
reiterated the need for a peaceful settlement of the dispute.
Kashmir issue debated in Norwegian Parliament
ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende,