ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved in an amicable way for durable peace in the region.
Pakistan, he said, wanted peace in the region and settlement of all mutual issues through dialogue with India.
Kashmir issue be resolved for regional peace: Fawad
