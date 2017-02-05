Kashmir issue be resolved as per Kashmiris wishes: Farooq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Sunday said the Kashmir

issue should be resolved in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris and the United Nations resolutions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said international

community was silent over the atrocities and barbarism of India on innocent Kashmiris.

The people of held Kashmir, he said, were making history

by sacrificing their lives for the cause of freedom from Indian subjugation.

The Kashmiris, ireespective of sects or religion, were

struggling for the right to self determination. They wanted holding of plebiscite as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions to decide their fate, he added.

He said the Kashmiris would continue their movement till

independence from India. The AJK was a base camp for their movement.

The innocent Kashmiris were fighting with Indian troops without

weapons, he stated.

He said the resolution of Kashmir issue was imperative for

regional peace.