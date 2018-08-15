Kashmir is unfinished agenda of Pakistan’s independence: YFK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):The massive presence of Indian occupation army in Kashmir has not stopped young Kashmiris from making preparations to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day through public displays of allegiance to Pakistan.

YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir), in a statement received here on Wednesday, has said that “Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Pakistan’s independence.” Kashmiris passed a resolution in Srinagar on July 19, 1947 to join Pakistan. This resolution was passed by Kashmiri leaders, and came a month before the actual declaration of Pakistani independence.

Indian Independence Day is being celebrated as Black Day by Kashmiris all over the world. India has no moral or legal grounds to celebrate independence day when it snatches the basic rights of Kashmiris. If world want to see what Kashmiris aspire for, have a look that they celebrate 14 August and mourn 15 August.

The YFK insisted that India’s military occupation end immediately and called on New Delhi to meet international standards of justice and fair play by withdrawing the occupation army from Srinagar and all other Kashmiri cities.

India should allow Kashmiris to take charge of their government as a first step towards resolving the international dispute in accordance with UNSC Resolutions.

YKF has also appealed to the European Parliament, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, OSCE, ASEAN, SAARC, the Arab League, and the OIC to recognize the right of Kashmiri people to Self-Determination, and view it as the unfinished agenda of the freedom movement that led to the independence of both Pakistan and Indian in 1947 through a democratic and legal struggle where people voted to join either Pakistan or India after the departure of British forces from the region. India sought UN help in 1948, culminating in the Security Council Resolution of January 5, 1949.

YKF is the world of the democratic nature of this Resolution. The first clause reads: ‘The question of the accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to India or Pakistan will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite.

YKF urged the United Nations Security Council to seize itself of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Kashmir, where India’s military occupation authorities have been found involved in arbitrary and extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, denial of basic civil liberties, and the use of rape as a weapon of war. We urge that the world body should play its key role in resolving the Kashmir dispute for perpetual peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.