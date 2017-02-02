Kashmir is our moral stand, a jugular vein : Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
Security, Nasser Khan Janjua on Thursday said Pakistan was committed
to providing moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmir and
Kashmiri brethren and it will continue to do same.
“Kashmir is our moral stand and a jugular vein where everyone,
oldest to the youngest is united. All political parties have one
stance. We all are there for you. Indeed Kashmir is our Unison,”
he said this while addressing a Kashmir Conference A way forward.
The Advisor said Pakistan does not support the issue
militarily as the indigenous character of movement bears a stronger
moral strength and chances to succeed.
The Conference was organised by Pakistan Observer here at
Nazria e Pakistan Council (NPC) Building and was addressed by
President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Khan, former Prime Minister
AJK, Sardar Attique Ahmed, telephonic address by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
from Srinagar, Mishal Malik, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Mirza Shah Nawaz
Khan, scholars and a large number of people from different walks of
life.
Nasser Janjua said it is a great endeavor in righteous
direction to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to tell
them that our heart beats with them and for them.
“We all stand with people of Kashmir to ginger the world
conscience,” he said.
The Advisor said Indian misinterpretation and propagation that
Kashmiri fury is Pakistan’s sponsored is ill founded and baseless,
adding that bilateralism, though is a good concept but history bears
testimony to it that India has failed it by one way or the other.
Indeed India has brought bilateralism to an unsustainable dead
end, he said.
He said Indian Occupied Kashmir has been in constant flames
ever since partition of sub continent. The flames of this fire are
fueled by philosophy of “Might is Right by India” and the sleeping
conscience of world.
These flames, he said, speak volumes, particularly on
indifference demonstrated by world and added global power politics
of world powers, its trends and drivers, watching and safeguarding
own interests can sometimes overshadow human values and betray the
morality.
The Advisor said Kashmir being the longest and unresolved
dispute on agenda of United Nations presents one such classic
example, adding that indeed Kashmir, exposes mysterious and callous
silence of dumb and numb international community.
“Kashmir exposes self serving power politics of world players
who hold a periscope of their own power lust and economic greed but
turn a blind eye to unprecedented human rights violations,
atrocities, abuse and brutalities committed by India on innocent
Kashmiris,” he said.
“Yes, Kashmir and poor Kashmiris and their injuries showcase
double standards of the world. They go on to prove that political,
ideological, economical interests surpass humanity even in the
civilized and modern world of 21st Century,” the Advisor said.
He said even today India is trying to wear out and fatigue
protestors by way of using pallet guns, tear gas and chilli based
ammunition. More than 700,000 forces continue to haunt, beat,
torture, harass and humiliate innocent civilians by way of prolonged
curfews, communication black outs and large scale crackdowns.
Side by side, he said India is trying to dust eyes and
resorting to play political gimmicks by offering development
packages and bringing in all parties delegation to engage Kashmiri
leadership. The clever move of deceit and double talk is hoped to
succeed in face of rising slogans of Azadi, Azadi, Azadi, Go India
Go Back’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’
In his address, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Khan
said, “We are making a new
beginning. With renewed confidence and by the Grace of Allah, we are
bound to succeed. A strong Pakistan is the best guarantee for the
success of cause of Kashmir.”
Earlier, in his welcome address, Faisal Zahid Malik thanked
the participants for attending the Conference.
