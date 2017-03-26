Kashmir freedom movement can’t be suppressed by India: Abdul Qayyum

LAHORE, March 26 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum on Sunday said the Kashmiris freedom movement could not be suppressed by India through unleashing brutalities.

Talking to APP, he said Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding

issues, including Kashmir, with India through negotiations, but that

desire should not be construed as a weakness.

The people, government, political parties and armed forces of Pakistan were united to support the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, he added.

Abdul Qayyum said it was evident from continuous bloodshed in

held Kashmir that India had no regard for the resolutions adopted by

the United Nations. Despite lapse of seven decades the Kashmiris were waiting when the UN would fulfill its promises, he added.

He praised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s role in raising Indian

atrocities internationally. The entire political leadership of the country

were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir, he added.

He said the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the

aspirations of Kashmiris.