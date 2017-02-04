Kashmir Day reminds world of Indian state terrorism in Kashmir: Ali Geelani

LAHORE, Feb 4 (APP): All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani has said that India has unleashed the worst kind of state terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the world community should take notice of it.

“Kashmir solidarity day being observed by the people of Pakistan is a reminder for the world community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

In a telephonic talk with APP here on today (Saturday), he said: “Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is illogical, illegitimate, irrational, immoral and unlawful by all means and rationales.” They are continuing occupation just because of their military might, he added.

“We are thankful to the people, government and political leaders of Pakistan for sharing our grief, for feeling our pain and observing the Kashmir solidarity day,” he added.

Geelani said that Pakistan is a country which came into being in the name of Islam, and Islam is a religion of peace and justice.

He said: “I am under house arrest for the past several years. We are in the grip of brutal Indian forces that we cannot even attend Eid prayers, Jumma prayers and Namaz-e-Janazas of our dear- and near-ones,” he added.

While referring to the UN Security Council resolutions, he said that India had made commitments with the world to give right of plebescite to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the peace-loving people all-over the world to raise voice for the Kashmir issue.

Kashmir has become an international flashpoint between two nuclear powers, he said adding that it is responsibility of the whole world to take notice of it.