Kashmir Council EU to hold ‘Kashmir-EU Week’ at EU Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Kashmir Council EU would launch a week

long programme on Kashmir at European Parliament in Brussels from

October 9.

Addressing a press conference, Chairman Kashmir Council EU,

Ali Raza Syed said that the Kashmir EU Week would continue till

November 12 with programmes including an International conference,

seminars. debates and a photos and handicraft exhibition on Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed said photographs from Indian Held Kashmir (IHK)

produced by a noted French photographer Cedric Gerbehaye would also

be presented in the exhibition which would continue till October 22

in Brussels.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider

would participate in the program as chief guest and he would be

accompanied by AJK’s Senior Minister Ch. Tariq Farooq.

The programme is being organised by Kashmir Council EU with

the collaboration of other EU based Kashmiri organisations and a

large people specially members of EU parliament, experts,

intellectuals, human rights activists and scholars from Europe,

Canada, Pakistan and Kashmir are invited to attend the programme.

Member EU parliament Dr Sajjad Karim will be host of the

program at EU parliament.

The annual event of Kashmir EU-Week is being arranged for many

years and beside it, the council has so far held various other

programmes in Europe on Kashmir conflict.

Kashmir Council EU has so far held several programmes

including conferences, seminars, meetings and debates on Kashmir and

many of the programmes were arranged at European diplomatic,

political, research and educational institution.

One million signature campaign on Kashmir is also continued by

Kashmir Council EU in different European countries.

Chairman of the Council Ali Raza Syed who is coordinator of

the programme said that creating awareness about the large scale

human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) is main

objective of the programmes.

According to him, a number of intellectuals, experts and

parliamentarians would attend the opening ceremony of the programme

and other programmes of Kashmir EU-Week.

He said that objective of these programs included making

maximum awareness on Kashmir issue in Europe by introducing new ways

in order to attract the people towards Kashmir issue.

Giving an example he said, a truck with Kashmir’s colours and

Kashmiri songs in a recent community carnival was cause of special

interest of the people in the context of Kashmir problem.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU said that the people of Kashmir

have offered matchless sacrifices for the resolution of Kashmir

dispute and the use of brutal force cannot stop them from continuing

the struggle to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination.

Ali Raza syed said that the people of Kashmir are determined

to continue their peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir till

its logical end.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally

acknowledged disputed territory and it is duty of the international

community to help for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem.

President World Kashmir Diaspura Alliance Europe Ch Khalid

Mahmood Joshi, Prominent Kashmiri Leader Sardar Sadique and Chairman

Kashmir Info MirshahJahan were also present during the press

conference.