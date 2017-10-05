Kashmir Council EU to hold ‘Kashmir-EU Week’ at EU Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Kashmir Council EU would launch a week
long programme on Kashmir at European Parliament in Brussels from
October 9.
Addressing a press conference, Chairman Kashmir Council EU,
Ali Raza Syed said that the Kashmir EU Week would continue till
November 12 with programmes including an International conference,
seminars. debates and a photos and handicraft exhibition on Kashmir.
Ali Raza Syed said photographs from Indian Held Kashmir (IHK)
produced by a noted French photographer Cedric Gerbehaye would also
be presented in the exhibition which would continue till October 22
in Brussels.
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider
would participate in the program as chief guest and he would be
accompanied by AJK’s Senior Minister Ch. Tariq Farooq.
The programme is being organised by Kashmir Council EU with
the collaboration of other EU based Kashmiri organisations and a
large people specially members of EU parliament, experts,
intellectuals, human rights activists and scholars from Europe,
Canada, Pakistan and Kashmir are invited to attend the programme.
Member EU parliament Dr Sajjad Karim will be host of the
program at EU parliament.
The annual event of Kashmir EU-Week is being arranged for many
years and beside it, the council has so far held various other
programmes in Europe on Kashmir conflict.
Kashmir Council EU has so far held several programmes
including conferences, seminars, meetings and debates on Kashmir and
many of the programmes were arranged at European diplomatic,
political, research and educational institution.
One million signature campaign on Kashmir is also continued by
Kashmir Council EU in different European countries.
Chairman of the Council Ali Raza Syed who is coordinator of
the programme said that creating awareness about the large scale
human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) is main
objective of the programmes.
According to him, a number of intellectuals, experts and
parliamentarians would attend the opening ceremony of the programme
and other programmes of Kashmir EU-Week.
He said that objective of these programs included making
maximum awareness on Kashmir issue in Europe by introducing new ways
in order to attract the people towards Kashmir issue.
Giving an example he said, a truck with Kashmir’s colours and
Kashmiri songs in a recent community carnival was cause of special
interest of the people in the context of Kashmir problem.
Chairman Kashmir Council EU said that the people of Kashmir
have offered matchless sacrifices for the resolution of Kashmir
dispute and the use of brutal force cannot stop them from continuing
the struggle to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination.
Ali Raza syed said that the people of Kashmir are determined
to continue their peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir till
its logical end.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally
acknowledged disputed territory and it is duty of the international
community to help for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem.
President World Kashmir Diaspura Alliance Europe Ch Khalid
Mahmood Joshi, Prominent Kashmiri Leader Sardar Sadique and Chairman
Kashmir Info MirshahJahan were also present during the press
conference.
