ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Kashif Mehmood has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V by securing 48,543 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Muzaffar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood second by securing 44,154 votes and Muhammad Intazar an independent candidate grabbed third position by getting 6,376 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.30%.