PESHAWAR, Jun 22 (APP):Kashan Umar clinched the trophy of the Capital City Police Open Tennis Tournament played here at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line on Saturday.

Ex-Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion. Known plastic surgeon and Chairman KP Tennis Association Dr. Tahir, President KP Tennis Association DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Secretary Umar Ayaz, DSP Headquarter Usman Ghani, RI Razi Khan, Line Officer Akhtar Hussain, officials were present during the final of the Under-14, Men’s doubles and Veterans Doubles.

The final played between Pakistan No. 3 Kashan Umar and international player Uzair Khan which produced thrill for the spectators. Both Kashan Umar and Uzair Khan exhibited some excellent display of cross-court smashes, superb service and perfect baseline shorts.

Kashan took the first set by 6-3 but failed to click in the second which was won by Uzair Khan by 4-6. It was the third set in which both the players showed their class, thus Kashan took the decisive set by 7-6 to win the title.