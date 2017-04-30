Karachiites are with PM in journey of peace, progress: Nihal Hashmi

KARACHI, April 30 (APP): PML-N Senator Nihal Hashmi Sunday said the Karachiites were fully with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the journey for peace, progress, development and prosperity in the country.

He was addressing a public meeting held here under the auspices of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Sindh. PML-N Sindh President Babu Sarfraz Jatoi and Youth Wing’s Sindh chief Raja Ansari also addressed the gathering.

Nihal Hashmi said the political opponents would come to know about their ‘real position’ in the general election 2018. Due to its excellent record of public service, the PML-N would win majority of assembly seats at federal level as well as in the four provinces to form the governments, he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had only disappointed the people by impeding the development process in the country and harming the national economy. He had done nothing on account of public service in Khyber Pukhtunkhawa, where his party was in power.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, carried out development works in every nook and cranny of the country, which was visible even in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa in the shape of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.

Nihal Hashmi said the people were fed up with Imran’s politics of accusations as evident from the fact that the PTI had lost its popularity even in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

He said the deteriorating situation in Karachi and other cities of Sindh was a question mark on the ‘performance’ of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

PML-N Sindh chief Babu Sarfraz Jatoi said the PPP government was indulged in corruption and loot in the name of development projects in the province.

It was strange that the PPP was criticising Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while the situation in Sindh was the worst. The party had done nothing to overcome the energy crisis when it was in power at the Centre, he added.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif soon after coming to power initiated power projects and Insha Allah the electricity crisis would be resolved by 2018.

PML-N Youth Wing Sindh President Raja Ansari said elimination of extortion and target killings in the mega city was a big success of the government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N would be successful in the next general election because of its performance, he added.