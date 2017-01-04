Karachi Queens win Quaid-i-Azam Day Women Baseball Festival

KARACHI, Jan 4 (APP): Karachi Queens won the SSB Quaid-i-Azam Day Women Softball Festival by beating Karachi Pearls by seven runs.

The event was held under the auspices of the Sindh Softball Association (SSA) in collaboration with the Sindh Department of Sports and Youth Affairs at the Trinity Girls School and College Ground here.

The organizers said on Wednesday that in the final the winners scored 13 runs in five innings while the Karachi Pearls could score only six runs in five innings.

From Karachi Queens, Shearl, Mursleen, Aleza and Maliha scored two runs each. Karachi Pearls’ Bibta, Bushra and Aleena.

Chairman of SSA and Deputy Commissioner Malir, Muhammad Ali Shah was the chief guest at the final who gave away prizes to the finalists.

Secretary General of Softball Federation of Pakistan, Asif Azeem and general secretary, Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Ali Shah in his address said that Pakistani women are very talented in every field including that of the sports.