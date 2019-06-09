KARACHI, Jun 9 (APP):President Arif Alvi here on Sunday said a desalination plant with the capacity to treat 1100 to 1400 million gallons of water per day was a viable option to meet the challenge of water scarcity in Karachi.

Talking to APP here, he said to turn the arrangement all the more feasible an efficient tarrif mechanism would be further needed.

“Huge investment is required with equal care towards revenue generation ensuring that the essential commodity was not only easily available to the citizens but also affordable to them,” he said.