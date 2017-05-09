Karachi leads U19 points table

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Karachi Region White and Karachi Region Blue are leading the points table of the Inter Region Under19 One Day Tournament 2017-2018 after sixth round.

Karachi Region W heads the Group A points table with 10 points

followed by Sialkot Region (2nd, 8 points), Islamabad Region (3rd,

8 points), Bahawalpur Region (4th, 8 points) and Lahore Region W

(5th, 6 points), said the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) points table issued here.

Karachi Region Blue tops the Group B points table with 10 points followed by Lahore Region B (2nd, 8 points), Peshawar Region (3rd, 6 points), Rawalpindi Region (4th, 6 points) and Quetta Region (5th, 6 points).