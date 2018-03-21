Karachi Kings wins toss, elects to field

LAHORE, Mar 21 (APP):Karachi Kings captain Mohammad Amir won the toss and elected to field in the second elimination play off, of the Pakistan Super League against Peshawar Zalmi here on Wednesday night at Gaddafi stadium.

The match was reduced to 16 overs side as the yesterday night rain followed by today’s showers left the ground unfit for play.

The winner of the match will take on Islamabad United in the final to be played on March 25 at Karachi.

Teams, Karachi Kings, Mukhtar Ahmed, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Babar Azam, Ravi Bopara,Muhammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Danish Aziz, Usman Shinwari, Muhammad Amir (captain),Usama Mir and Tymal Mills.

Peshawar Zalmi, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Hafeez, Saad Nasim, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (captain), Umaid Asif, Chirs Jordan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Sameen Gul.

Umpires, Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza, tv umpire, Asif Yaqoob, fourth umpire, Asif Yaqoob, match referee, Muhammad Anees.