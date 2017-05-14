Karachi Circular Railway project’s groundbreaking to be held in December: CM Sindh

BEIJING, May 14 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said

on Sunday that groundbreaking of Karachi Circular Railway project, a part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, would be performed by the end of this year.

“The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has accorded approval to the project and we intend to start work on the project by the end of December,” he said while talking to APP here.

The Sindh Chief Minister along with Chief Ministers of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accompanied by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during his meetings with Chinese President, Xi Jinping and Chinese Prime Minister Li Kaqiang.

Giving the details of the project, the CM Sindh informed that his

government had proposed two projects, Karachi Circular Railway and Ketty Bandar project under the CPEC framework.

“We completed the feasibility of the Karachi Circular Railway in just three months and submitted its report to the federal government for approval in March this year,” he added.

Responding to a question about the meetings of the Prime Minister with

Chinese leadership, he said, “By attending the Belt and Road Forum together, the four chief ministers gave a positive signal to the Chinese leadership that the entire nation was united on close friendly and economic relations between Pakistan and with China.”

Murad Ali Shah said that the Chinese President, Xi Jinping particularly appreciated all political forces for their participation in the forum.

He said that Sindh government stands shoulder to shoulder with the federal government on Pak-China deep rooted friendship and CPEC project.

Terming the CPEC an important flagship programme under One Belt One Road Initiative, he said, it is indeed an important project and the Sindh government is committed towards this project beneficial for both Pakistan and China.

Murad Ali Shah said, he had attended the Joint Coordination Committee

(JCC) meeting held in Beijing in December last and exhibited complete solidarity with the federal government on CPEC.

He expressed the confidence that the CPEC would prove fruitful and beneficial for the entire country.