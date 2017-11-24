Kamran’s 150 lead Lahore W to victory

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Kamran Akmal’s superb unbeaten innings of 150 runs led Lahore Region Whites to victory over Islamabad Region in the match of the National Twenty20 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Lahore Region Whites beat Islamabad Region by 109 runs. Batting first Lahore Region Whites made 209 runs without losing any wicket in 20 overs. Kamran Akmal smashed an unbeaten 150 on 71 balls hitting fourteen 4s and twelve 6s while his partner Salman Butt also contributed with 55 runs not out on 49 balls including eight 4s.

In reply, Islamabad Region’s whole team were only able to score 100 losing all wickets in 18.4 overs. Raza Hassan 19 and Shan Masood 17 were the main contributors.

For Lahore Whites, Bilal Asif bagged three wickets for 34 runs while Wahab Riaz 2 for 7, Amir Yamin 1 for 9 and Ehsan Adil 1 for 16 also took wickets. Kamran Akmal of Lahore Region Whites was declared man of the match.

Summarized score: Lahore Region Whites 209-0 in 20 overs: (Kamran Akmal 150*, 71 balls, 14x4s, 12x6s, Salman Butt 55*, 49 balls, 8x4s).

Islamabad Region 100-10 in 18.4 overs: (Raza Hassan 19, 15 balls, 2×6, Shan Masood 17, 15 balls, 1×4, Bilal Asif 3-34, Wahab Riaz 2-7, Amir Yamin 1-9, Ehsan Adil 1-16).