Kamran Michael welcomes Christmas Amman Train at Lahore

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights and Minority

Affairs, Kamran Michael welcomed the Christmas Amman (Peace) Train here at Lahore Railway Station on Saturday night.

On this occasion, the minister also cut the Christmas cake, while a

large number of people including Christian community were also present to welcome the Peace Train that started its journey from Islamabad on

December 22. Peace Train will stay in Lahore till Monday and restarted

its journey and reach its final destination of Karachi on January 5, 2017.

Talking to media at Lahore Railway Station, Federal Minister said that

Peace Train was joint initiative of Pakistan Railways and Ministry of

Human Rights with an objective to promote tolerance, peace and equality in the society. He said that Christmas train was a message of peace for Pakistan and for entire world community, citing that peace was being restored very speedily in Pakistan.

Kamran Michael said that entire nation was united to eliminate terrorism

and establish durable peace in Pakistan and Christian Community also stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation. He said that minority communities were enjoying the same rights which were given to the Muslim citizens in Pakistan. Christians, Hindus, Sikh and other minority communities in Pakistan had been celebrating their religious festivities with full liberty, while the government also made elaborate arrangements on the occasion of these festivals, he maintained.

He said that Christians were as patriot as Muslims and other communities

living in Pakistan, and “We all will have to strive collectively to eliminate terrorism, extremism and sectarianism, and have to promote inter faith harmony, peaceful coexistence and tolerance in the society.”