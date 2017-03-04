Kamran confident of Peshawar Zalmi win in PSL final

LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP)- The highest run-getter of the Pakistan Super League, Kamran Akmal is confident of his team Peshawar Zalmi’s success against Quetta Gladiators in the final of Pakistan Super League here tomorrow, Sunday at the Gadaffi stadium.
“We have performed outstandingly throughout the PSL and we just
need one last rare guard action to maintain consistency and to end
our journey in a decent way by winning the title”, said Kamran who
scored 313 laced with one century , two half centuries with an
average of 31.30 in the so far matches of the PSL.
He told APP here that PSL final is a very special event for him
and he looks forward to it with greater determination and spirit to continue performing to a highest level to inspire the team to title success.
He called upon the fellow team members to join hands for putting
up a collective effort to defy the challenge of their tough rival the Quetta Gladiators in the final.
To a question, he said, he believes in doing hard work and leave
the result to Allah Almighty.
The wicketkeeper batsman was of the view that he will regain his
place in the national team as he has performed to brilliance in the domestic cricket tournament for the last three years. “This year too,
my outstanding performance in the domestic season and PSL as well is
known to everyone and that day is not far when I will again be a part
of the national team”.
“Now it depends on the national selectors whether they select me
or not, as my job is to perform to a level which requires for a call
in the national team”, said Kamran.
He said he was delighted that the PSL final is being played in
Lahore and he will be aiming to demonstrate a long last performance
in front of home crowd.
“Playing at historic Gadaffi stadium has its own flavor and it
is going to be a special day in Pakistan cricket history that PSL
final is being played at this arena which is world known”, said the
stylish batsman.
Answering a question, he said, Pak cricket suffered a lot in
previous years as all the cricket series and events were played at
neutral venues which brought a negative impact on the progress of
cricket in the country.
“Successful and peaceful holding of the PSL final will be a
step forward to continue efforts for resumption of international
cricket in Pakistan for which PCB authorities have made sincere
efforts”, he said adding “What is needed is to build on the success
of the PSL final”.
He said PSL has proved a successful cricket event which has
gained worldwide popularity in short span of only two years. “I
am sure that PSL will take our cricket to new highest in years
to come”, he added.