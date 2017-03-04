Kamran confident of Peshawar Zalmi win in PSL final

LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP)- The highest run-getter of the Pakistan Super League, Kamran Akmal is confident of his team Peshawar Zalmi’s success against Quetta Gladiators in the final of Pakistan Super League here tomorrow, Sunday at the Gadaffi stadium.

“We have performed outstandingly throughout the PSL and we just

need one last rare guard action to maintain consistency and to end

our journey in a decent way by winning the title”, said Kamran who

scored 313 laced with one century , two half centuries with an

average of 31.30 in the so far matches of the PSL.

He told APP here that PSL final is a very special event for him

and he looks forward to it with greater determination and spirit to continue performing to a highest level to inspire the team to title success.

He called upon the fellow team members to join hands for putting

up a collective effort to defy the challenge of their tough rival the Quetta Gladiators in the final.

To a question, he said, he believes in doing hard work and leave

the result to Allah Almighty.

The wicketkeeper batsman was of the view that he will regain his

place in the national team as he has performed to brilliance in the domestic cricket tournament for the last three years. “This year too,

my outstanding performance in the domestic season and PSL as well is

known to everyone and that day is not far when I will again be a part

of the national team”.

“Now it depends on the national selectors whether they select me

or not, as my job is to perform to a level which requires for a call

in the national team”, said Kamran.

He said he was delighted that the PSL final is being played in

Lahore and he will be aiming to demonstrate a long last performance

in front of home crowd.

“Playing at historic Gadaffi stadium has its own flavor and it

is going to be a special day in Pakistan cricket history that PSL

final is being played at this arena which is world known”, said the

stylish batsman.

Answering a question, he said, Pak cricket suffered a lot in

previous years as all the cricket series and events were played at

neutral venues which brought a negative impact on the progress of

cricket in the country.

“Successful and peaceful holding of the PSL final will be a

step forward to continue efforts for resumption of international

cricket in Pakistan for which PCB authorities have made sincere

efforts”, he said adding “What is needed is to build on the success

of the PSL final”.

He said PSL has proved a successful cricket event which has

gained worldwide popularity in short span of only two years. “I

am sure that PSL will take our cricket to new highest in years

to come”, he added.