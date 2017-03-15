Kamran and Ahmad recalled, Umar failed to make a place in National team

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP): Batsmen Kamran Akmal and Ahmad Shahzad

made a come back and Pakistan former one day captain Azhar Ali

has been dropped as the national selectors unveiled the Pakistan

T20 and one day squads for the tour of West Indies having six uncapped players.

“ Both the teams have been picked keeping an eye on the future of Pakistan cricket,” said national chief selector, former captain,

Inzamam ul Haq at a news conference here on Wednesday at the Gadaffi stadium.

Veteran batsman Kamran has won back a place in the national team

after three years and Ahmad Shahzad who faced a number of disciplinary issues returned to the team after one year.

Kamran’s younger brother Umar Akmal was dropped for his failure

in the fitness test .

“ Teams have been picked on set criteria of form and fitness and

we have not compromised on these two important aspects,” said the

chief selectors in a firm tone.

He said the selectors have also decided to give rest to pace man Muhammad Amir for the T20 series .

Pak team will play four T20 matches from March 26 during the

tour of West Indies followed by three one day international and

similar number of test matches.

Inzamam said in order to groom young players and the secure the

future of the country in the game, six uncappd players incuding Fakhar Zaman, Roman Raees, Shadab Khan, Usamn Khan Shinwari, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Zahir have been selected.

Pakistan squads for WI tour.

T20I squad: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.

ODI squad: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Zakir, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Fahim Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Asghar

“ Out of 32 camp probable called for the camp , U mar is the only player who could not qualify the fitness test based on which he was overlooked,” said Inzamam adding “ The exclusion of Azhar is for the

time being we may consider him for the Champions Trophy in England this summer as he is reliable batsman suitable batsman on such wickets”.

Justifying Kamran Akmal’s selection he said the batsman piled up

runs in the domestic seasons besides getting the distinction of being

the best batsman and wicket keeper in the Pakistan Super league .

“ With such good performance we could not ignore him,”he said.

Kamran was the top scorer with 1035 runs at 79.61 in the recent first class season and was the leading run scorer in the second

edition of Pakistan Super League with 353 runs.

He said a lot is expected from uncapped players including left left handed batsman Fakhar Zaman and leg spinner Shadab Khan and

one of the domestic cricket top performer Asif Zakir , left arm

spinner Muhammad Asgharr and all rounder in making , Fahim Ashraf.

“ We are confident that these players will rise to the occasion

by putting up a brilliant show during the west indies tour,” he said.

“ For the T20s, left arm pacers Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz and

Usman will add fire in pace attack Khan and Rumman Raees and Hasan

Ali will be there to boost the attack,” he said.

To a question, he said the West Indies team compared to its past

is not that tough rival to beat and expressed the hope that Pak team will produce good results by living up to the expectations in both T20 and ne day matches.