Kabaddi academy to start from Monday

FAISALABAD, Jan 1 (APP): The Divisional Kabaddi Association
will start a Kabaddi academy at Madina Town Hockey Stadium
here on Monday.
A spokesman of the Kabaddi Association said here Sunday
that the new Kabaddi players of age up to 20 years will
be provided Kabaddi training.
International Kabaddi commentator Tayyab Gilani will deliver
lectures whereas former Kabaddi players will impart training to
the young players, he added.
