Kabaddi academy to start from Monday

FAISALABAD, Jan 1 (APP): The Divisional Kabaddi Association

will start a Kabaddi academy at Madina Town Hockey Stadium

here on Monday.

A spokesman of the Kabaddi Association said here Sunday

that the new Kabaddi players of age up to 20 years will

be provided Kabaddi training.

International Kabaddi commentator Tayyab Gilani will deliver

lectures whereas former Kabaddi players will impart training to

the young players, he added.