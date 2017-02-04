‘Kab khatam ho gi Kashmir teri barbadi India ja Kashmir sa nikal ja’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Depicting Indian atrocities being

meted out to the innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, a song ‘Kab khatam ho gi Kashmir teri barbadi India ja Kashmir sa nikl ja’, produced by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) is released on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The heart touching lyrics pouring out heart of the people of Kashmir is widely welcomed by the cross sections of the society, who are all out in support of their Kasmiri brethren for their just cause. Almost all the electronic channels have given wide coverage to this new production of ISPR, which was released to the media on Saturday afternoon.

ISPR Director General Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, said February 5 is the day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Atrocities in Held Kashmir must stop.

Kashmiris be given their right of self determination in accordance with the UN Resolutions, he added.