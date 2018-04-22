K-Electric responsible for Karachi’s power woes: Shehbaz

KARACHI, Apr 22 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said K-Electric was mainly responsible for the power crisis in the mega city of Karachi.

The prime minister had convened a meeting to discuss the power issue being faced by Karachi, he said, adding that its residents should get uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramzan.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also Punjab chief minister, was talking to media-persons here after meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (Bahadurabad) leaders.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif was received by MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the party’s Bahadurabad office.

Shehbaz Sharif said he had not come to Karachi with any political agenda. For the sake of development in the

metropolis, the PML-N stood by the MQM-P (Bahadurabad), he added.

He said Karachi was the face of Pakistan, that was why former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took a bold

political decision for restoration of peace in Karachi in 2013. “Peace has been restored in the city, which can be gauged

from the fact that 80 per cent of extortion has ended,” he added.

On the occasion, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said various political, economic and development issues were discussed with Shehbaz Sharif during the meeting.

He said both the parties would together in future for the city’s development.