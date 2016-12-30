Justice Yahya Afridi takes oath as Chief Justice PHC

PESHAWAR, Dec 30 (APP): Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath to Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) in a prestigious ceremony held here at Governor’s House on Friday.

Governor congratulated Justice Yaha Afridi on assuming the new

responsibilities.

The ceremony besides Advisor to Prime Minister Engr. Ameer Muqam, was also attended by judges of Peshawar High Court, provincial ministers, senior government officials and senior lawyers.