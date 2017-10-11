Justice Tassaduq Jillani nominated as judge ad hoc in the Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP)::The Government of Pakistan Wednesday communicated to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) its designation of former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to be its judge ad hoc in the Jadhav Case, Foreign Office announced.

Justice Jillani served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from July 31, 2004 to December 11, 2013 and subsequently as the 21st Chief Justice of Pakistan from December 11, 2013 until July 5, 2014.

The procedure of the ICJ allows a party to nominate a judge ad hoc in circumstances where there is no judge of the court that has that party’s nationality. Currently, there is no judge of the court that has Pakistani nationality; whereas Judge Bhandari from India sits as a judge of the court. Those appointed as judge ad hoc are treated as having the same authority on the court as any of the sitting judges.

The ICJ will now notify India that former Chief Justice Jillani has been nominated by Pakistan to sit as a judge ad hoc of the court in the Jadhav case.