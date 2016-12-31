Justice Saqib Nisar sworn in as Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday took oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He is the 25th chief justice of the Supreme Court who will serve on the post till January 17, 2019, date of his retirement.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath in a ceremony

held at the President House.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also attended the ceremony besides Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Governors of Punjab, KPK and Balochistan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Federal Ministers, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Services Chiefs, judges of the apex court, parliamentarians, diplomats, lawyers, and senior civil officials.