Justice (R) Yasmin Abbasey pays farewell call on President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said the institution of Woman Ombudsman had a vital role in ensuring the participation of women in workforce for enhanced national performance as well as for the protection of affected women under the relevant laws and providing them justice.

The President was talking to former Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Justice ® Yasmin Abbasey, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said as women had effective role in the country’s development and in every field of life, it was very important that they were provided the sense of protection and confidence at workplace.

And for this purpose, the office of Ombudsman was very important, he added.

The President lauded the services of Justice ® Yasmin Abbasey and said she had worked a lot for the protection of women from harassment at workplace.