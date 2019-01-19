Justice dire need of the hour: Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Saturday said social justice was the dire need of the country and democracy was the name of accountability.

Talking to PTV, she said democracy would not fruitful without holding accountability against corrupt people and in past the parliament had used for personalities oriented legislation. Opposition had made the parliament like a debating club rather than raising public issues, she added.

She urged that politicians should have to take politics like a pray because it was name of hope.

She said that she would mainly focus on creating consensus among all federating units on key national issues and expressed the hope that she would be able to live up to people’s expectations.

The minister said corruption had damaged the country a lot but Prime minister put the country on path of development and taking concrete measures for stopping this menace.

Fehmida Mirza said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government would bring about revolutionary changes in all backward areas of the country by overhauling all institutions.

She said that all the looted public money stashed away in foreign banks would be retrieved and all the persons, regardless of their social status, who were found involved in massive graft cases would be punished.

She said there was dire need to pay attention basic necessities to the people of Badin and Thar.