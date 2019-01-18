ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Friday took oath of office as 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan after his predecessor Justice Saqib Nisar completed his stint on Thursday.
President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath of office to the new chief justice in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.
Justice Asif Saeed Khosa sworn in as Pakistan’s 26th Chief Justice
ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Friday took oath of office as 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan after his predecessor Justice Saqib Nisar completed his stint on Thursday.