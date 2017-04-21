Junior hockey team notches up its second victory

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP): Pakistan junior hockey team notched

up its second victory of the Australian national junior hockey

championship outplaying Queensland 3-1 at Hobart, Tasmania

on Friday.

It was green shirts second won out of three matched played

so far, said the information made available to APP here.

All the Pakistani goals came through open play. Pakistanis

did the early running and went ahead in the 5th minute when

Afraz netted in.

Queensland managed to restore parity in the 25th minute; Fossy

Lewis was the scorer. But within one minute, Pakistanis restored

the lead through Naveed Alam. It was 2-1 at the half time.

Second half witnessed intense battle. The score line didnt

change till the 67th minute. Peshawar’s Afraz Khan scored his second

of the day to make it 3-1 for the Pakistan Juniors.