Junaid replaces Muhammad Irfan

LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): National cricket selection committee, headed by

Inzamam-ul-Haq, has named fast bowler Junaid Khan as the replacement of Mohammad Irfan, who is returning home due to his mother’s death.

“Inzamam, after consulting the team management, has named Junaid as Irfan’s replacement for the five-match ODI series against Australia, commencing from January 13,” said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here.