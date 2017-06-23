Jumatul Wida, Youm-al-Quds observed with religious zeal

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Faithful observed Jumatul Wida, last

Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, and Youmal Quds with religious zeal

and fervor across the country on Friday.

They offered special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the

country besides liberation of Palestine from Israeli subjugation.

Ulema and Mashaikh in their special sermons highlighted importance of

the holy month, fasting, `Aitekaf’ and Jumatul Wida, urging faithful to get

maximum benefit of them and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty for the

sins committed intentionally or unintentionally.

They advised the faithful to follow Islamic teachings in letter and

spirit, calling upon the Ummah to exhibit unity for helping the suppressed Muslims

especially in Palestine and Kashmir.

Muslims observe the day on Jumatul Wida every year to express

solidarity with Palestinian people in their struggle against Israeli subjugation.

Elaborate arrangements were made for security of Masajid and

Imambargahs to avoid any untoward incident.