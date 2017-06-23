Jumatul Wida, Youm-al-Quds observed with religious zeal

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Faithful observed Jumatul Wida, last
Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, and Youmal Quds with religious zeal
and fervor across the country on Friday.
They offered special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the
country besides liberation of Palestine from Israeli subjugation.
Ulema and Mashaikh in their special sermons highlighted importance of
the holy month, fasting, `Aitekaf’ and Jumatul Wida, urging faithful to get
maximum benefit of them and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty for the
sins committed intentionally or unintentionally.
They advised the faithful to follow Islamic teachings in letter and
spirit, calling upon the Ummah to exhibit unity for helping the suppressed Muslims
especially in Palestine and Kashmir.
Muslims observe the day on Jumatul Wida every year to express
solidarity with Palestinian people in their struggle against Israeli subjugation.
Elaborate arrangements were made for security of Masajid and
Imambargahs to avoid any untoward incident.
