JUI-F to support PML-N candidate for premiership: Fazal-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) on Monday decided to fully support the Pakistan Muslim League’s (PML-N) candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the premiership election.

Addressing a press conference here, JUI-F chief Maulana

Fazal-ur-Rehman said that his party will play its role effectively for the success of PML-N candidate.

He said that JUI-F was already supporting the ruling party to properly

handle this challenging situation.

He said that JUI-F has firm believe on ideological politics, adding

that on adopting clear standing on national political issues, the party was facing threats.

He said “Our political rivals were trying to defame us but, we will

continue our working for fulfillment of our political agenda to strengthen the democratic institutions of the country.”

He said that unfortunately opposition parties failed to adopt serious

attitude and were engaged in the politics of defaming and abusing others.

He said that international forces were active to create anarchy and

de- stabilization in developing Islamic countries like Pakistan.

He said that JUI-F has reservations on the formation of National

Accountability Bureau (NAB), as it was created on the wishes of a dictator to victimize the politicians.

He said that we have clear stance on Kashmir issue and it was our

longstanding demand to resolve the issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.