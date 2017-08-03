JUI chief urges to avoid character assassination for political gains

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana
Fazal-ur-Rehman on Thursday urged to follow the true teachings of Islam
and avoid character assassination for petty political gains.
Addressing a seminar here, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that the
culture of respect and honour in the politics should be promoted rather
using abusive language.
He said that media should play its responsible role and avoid creating
such atmosphere which leads to chaos and destability. He added media should
present political view in an appropriate manner in public.
He said that such culture was being created in the country in which
every one was shouting on each other and leveling charges of corruption. He
added unfortunately our political culture was facing morally downfall trend.
He said that some external forces were active to fulfil their agenda
of destabilizing the emerging world economic power China and progressing
Pakistan. He added these forces already got success in destabilizing Iraq,
Yemen and Syria.
“We have to understand this international conspiracy while
considering the seriousness of the issue. We have to avoid from any mistake
in this critical time of taking of and prepare ourself for future challenges.”
JUI chief said “Unity was the only option left for us to move forward
the country and face the crises, as the country was being intentionally
engaged in serious crises.”
He said that JUI-F stands with the country’s constitution, democracy
and democratic institutions.
He said that people in Indian occupied Kashmir were struggling for
their right of self determination, in accordance with the UN resolutions.
He said that India was trying to create aggressive atmosphere with
Pakistan and China.