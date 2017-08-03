JUI chief urges to avoid character assassination for political gains

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana

Fazal-ur-Rehman on Thursday urged to follow the true teachings of Islam

and avoid character assassination for petty political gains.

Addressing a seminar here, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that the

culture of respect and honour in the politics should be promoted rather

using abusive language.

He said that media should play its responsible role and avoid creating

such atmosphere which leads to chaos and destability. He added media should

present political view in an appropriate manner in public.

He said that such culture was being created in the country in which

every one was shouting on each other and leveling charges of corruption. He

added unfortunately our political culture was facing morally downfall trend.

He said that some external forces were active to fulfil their agenda

of destabilizing the emerging world economic power China and progressing

Pakistan. He added these forces already got success in destabilizing Iraq,

Yemen and Syria.

“We have to understand this international conspiracy while

considering the seriousness of the issue. We have to avoid from any mistake

in this critical time of taking of and prepare ourself for future challenges.”

JUI chief said “Unity was the only option left for us to move forward

the country and face the crises, as the country was being intentionally

engaged in serious crises.”

He said that JUI-F stands with the country’s constitution, democracy

and democratic institutions.

He said that people in Indian occupied Kashmir were struggling for

their right of self determination, in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said that India was trying to create aggressive atmosphere with

Pakistan and China.