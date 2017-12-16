Judiciary not under pressure or taking dictation: CJP

LAHORE, Dec 16 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday rejected the impression that the judiciary was working under pressure or taking dictation.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) here, he said the judiciary was like an elderly wise man, who decide disputes in a village, and one should not doubt its integrity.

He said,”If a decision is pronounced against you, then don’t hurl abuses that the elderly has become part of a design. The elderly is neither part of any plan nor it will do so.” Judges make decisions independently with honesty and integrity, he added.

He said all organs of the state were integrated and linked with democracy. If there was no democracy, then there was no constitution. “We have taken an oath to protect the constitution. It is our responsibility to protect the constitution,” he added.

He said the people, who made comments on court decisions, should first read the same.

The CJP said he was not aware that the Hudaibiya case was also due to be pronounced on Friday. Every judge was independent and made his own decisions. “If there has been any influence or pressure, then the Hudaibiya case verdict should not been the one which has been pronounced,” he added.

He said some people sitting on television channels claimed that the apex court had been divided. “I assure you that there is no such thing, and that the judges make their decisions in accordance with their knowledge of the law.

“I can swear that there is no pressure on judiciary; all the decisions are made by judges in accordance with their

conscience and the law,” he added.

The CJP emphasised the need for imparting training to judges of district judiciary to minimise the delay in disposal

of cases and litigation.

He said elevation and confirmation of the high court judges was done on the basis of their integrity, knowledge of law and conduct. The bar was also consulted in the process, but no appointment was made to please someone, he added.

He also pointed out provision of lack of quality justice to the litigants and urged lawyers and judges to do their best for the purpose as it was their duty.

He also asked the bars to hold workshops and form committees and submit recommendations to curtail the cost and delay in disposal of cases.

The CJP assured that common litigants would also be paid attention by the superior judiciary once the “political dirt is cleaned by the Supreme Court laundry.”

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, PBC Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon and Supreme Court Bar Association President Pir Kaleem Khurshid also addressed the seminar, whereas a number of lawyers were present on the occasion.