Judges responsible in Tayyaba case be suspended: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday observed that both the judges connected to Tayyaba torture case should be put under suspension till the final decision in the case.

“Since the Supreme Court has already taken suo moto on the matter, I simply give an observation that both the judges with one, who employed the girl, and other, who allowed her custody, should be kept under suspension till the final decision in the case,” he observed at the end of discussion on Tayyaba torture case.

He explained that it was a standard procedure that when such cases were investigated the people blamed of, were put under suspension and that was his observation.

He said associating this matter simply to the judiciary was not suitable because such incident could be seen around in the society every day and there was urgent need for steps to check recurrence of such incidents.

“It is painful. I must say that my head bows in shame that we live in such a society. But, this again will not resolve the problem till the state plays its motherly role,” he added.

The Chairman referred the matter to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights to look into the matter.

He also asked Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq to ensure that on Tuesday Minister of Interior or the Minister of State inform the House on the issue of four missing human rights activists, including Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed, Salman Haider and Ahmed Raza Nasir.