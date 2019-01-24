Jubilee Insurance National Masters +40 Snooker Championship 2019 commences

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):The third edition of Jubilee Insurance National Masters +40 Snooker Championship 2019 commenced on Thursday at the Snooker Hall of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Eighteen cueists, divided into eight groups for the preliminary

rounds are in the action in the four-day championship, which is scheduled to end on Sunday. Top two from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The winner of the Masters championship Rs 50,000, the runner-up

will collect Rs 25,000, while the losing semi-finalists will pocket Rs 10,000

each. The highest break will fetch a reward of Rs 5,000.