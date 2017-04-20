KARACHI, Apr. 20 (APP) : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office
bearers, during a press conference at Karachi Press Club, on Thursday
praised the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama case and
termed it as victory of justice.
President PML-Nawaz, Sindh, Babu Sarfraz Khan Jatoi, who was
flanked by the party office bearers of Karachi division, expressed
full confidence that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would get
clean chit from the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as well.
” Nawaz Sharif is clean today and will remain clean tomorrow,” he
said.
The Provincial President PML-N said that the party would accept the JIT
findings with the same spirit.
He claimed that his party would sweep throughout the country in
next general election on the basis of its performance and it would form
governments in the provinces and at the centre.
Jatoi alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to deliver to
the people over last nine years.
On this occasion, he announced that PML-N would hold a big rally in
Karachi soon.
He said like other districts of Sindh, the Prime
Minister would announce big development and social packages for all
the six districts of Karachi.
Meanwhile, PML-N’s senior leader Ali Akbar Gujar led the party
workers outside the Press Club who were dancing and raising slogans in
support of their party chief and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
PML-Nawaz officials on the occasion also distributed sweets among the
workers and the journalists.
Jubilant PML-N leaders confident of Nawaz victory in JIT also
KARACHI, Apr. 20 (APP) : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office