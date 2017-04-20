Jubilant PML-N leaders confident of Nawaz victory in JIT also

KARACHI, Apr. 20 (APP) : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office

bearers, during a press conference at Karachi Press Club, on Thursday

praised the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama case and

termed it as victory of justice.

President PML-Nawaz, Sindh, Babu Sarfraz Khan Jatoi, who was

flanked by the party office bearers of Karachi division, expressed

full confidence that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would get

clean chit from the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as well.

” Nawaz Sharif is clean today and will remain clean tomorrow,” he

said.

The Provincial President PML-N said that the party would accept the JIT

findings with the same spirit.

He claimed that his party would sweep throughout the country in

next general election on the basis of its performance and it would form

governments in the provinces and at the centre.

Jatoi alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to deliver to

the people over last nine years.

On this occasion, he announced that PML-N would hold a big rally in

Karachi soon.

He said like other districts of Sindh, the Prime

Minister would announce big development and social packages for all

the six districts of Karachi.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s senior leader Ali Akbar Gujar led the party

workers outside the Press Club who were dancing and raising slogans in

support of their party chief and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

PML-Nawaz officials on the occasion also distributed sweets among the

workers and the journalists.