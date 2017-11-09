Joint Postage stamp launches on 70th anniversary of Pak-Turkey diplomatic relationship

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Pakistan Post here on Thursday launched a commemorative joint Postage Stamp of Rs.10 denomination marking the 70thAnniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Postal Services, Maulana Ameer Zaman Bukhari, Turkish Ambassador Babur Girgin. Secretary Postal Services Saqib Aziz, Director General of Postal Services Rubina Tayyeb were present on the occasion.

This is a historic Joint Postage Stamp which will be available for sale from all Philatelic Bureaus across the country for stamp lovers and stamp collectors.

The Joint Postage Stamp depicts the National Poet of Pakistan, Sir Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the National Poet of Turkey Mehmet Akif Ersoy.

Federal Minister Ameer Zaman said that today is 140th birth day of Allama Iqbal and 2017 is the 70th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relationship between the two brotherly countries which makes this programme particularly special for us.

He said that the decision of this ticket was finalized in the third meeting of Pak-Turk joint working group for Communication and transportation. Both countries have signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Turkish Ambassador Babur Girgin said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close relations and they admire each others national poets.

The Ambassador said that Mehmet Akif Ersoy was an admirer of Allama Iqbal, he was a great poet of Turkey and the author of the Turkish National Anthem and also called after “Istiklal Sairi” in Turkey.

Babur Girgin said they did not meet each other during their lives , but we learn from his memoirs and his relatives’statements that Mehmet Akif read ghazals of Allama Iqbal.

It is also mentioned that they sent each other their works through visitors.

Mehmet Akif was well known for his fervent patriotism and advocacy of Turkish independence during the days of the Turkish war of liberation .likewise Allama Iqbal wwas an ardent supporter of Turkey against the foreign invaders during the wars between 1911 and 1923.

The ambassador described the Pak-Turkey relationship as a cordial relationship.