JIT tried to hide facts but its report is exposed: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP):Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had

tried to hide facts which were in his favour, but its report had been exposed.

Talking to media persons here at the Accountability Court, he said he was disqualified without any proof of wrongdoing. JIT head Wajid Zia had admitted in the court that there was no proof that he (Nawaz) had received

salary, he added.

Nawaz Sharif alleged that three members of the JIT were the enemies of Sharif family, whose family members were active in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and got that party’s tickets for contesting election.

He said his case did not relate to terrorism and he had never worked against the national interest.

“The court case against me is a fraud and a way to take revenge from me as some people cannot bear me.

If there was no proof against me then why the case was filed,” he asked.

Nawaz Sharif said he did not bow before anybody except Allah Almighty and millions of his supporters were

with him and loved him. The nation, he said, would hold JIT chief Wajid Zia accountable for his deeds. “Everybody can see what Wajid Zia is saying now. He is verifying the facts stated by our lawyer.”

He said the firm hired in London, which investigated his case, belonged to a cousin of Wajid Zia. It was not the discretion of Wajid Zia to pay fee to his cousin from the national treasury. The money was the hard earned income of the nation and not earned by Wajid Zia, he added.

He alleged that the persons were hired through WhatsApp calls to hold investigation against him.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had carried out record development projects in South Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said those, who could not win the election, ousted the elected prime minister through courts.