JIT submits final report to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has submitted its final report before the three members Special Implementation Bench of Supreme Court, established to probe into Panama Paper Case.

The Bench constituted JIT on May 5 in view of the apex court’s

April 20 judgment in Panama Papers case.

First meeting of the six-member was held on May 8, which was

given 60 days to finalize its final report.