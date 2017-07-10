JIT report worthless without Qatari prince’s statement: Saad

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report submitted to the Supreme Court was worthless as the statement of the Qatari prince was not recorded.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the JIT report was not against the expectations of the government, however, the PML-N lawyers would go through it to contest it before the court.

He alleged that the report was in fact the narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Khawaja Saad Rafique said political opponents, including Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and Aitzaz Ahsan had been using remarks of the judges against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

The minister said the PML-N had respect for the judiciary as it had played a vital role for its restoration.

He said there should be equal fundamental rights for everyone as nobody was above the law.