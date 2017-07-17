JIT report prepared on basis of prejudice: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik

Malik on Monday said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report was not accurate and prepared on the basis of prejudice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N) had rejected JIT report from day one because it was totally partial and biased.

He said sharif family had showed their reservations on the JIT report

and it was not admissible in the court.

He said it was wrong perception that the trail was started in the

Supreme Court because SC was not a trail court.