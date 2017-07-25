JIT report on Chinese nationals’ kidnapping submitted to Nisar

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): A joint investigation team (JIT), which

probed the kidnapping incident of Chinese nationals in Quetta, on Tuesday submitted its detailed report to Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The minister reviewed the report and approved several measures,

including immediate ousting of all those foreigners after cancelling

their visas, who are associated with A R K Infotec.

Besides, he ordered cancelling registration of all such companies

immediately, a press release said.

It was decided that the cases already registered against the

A R K Infotec for its involvement in illegal activities, would be pursued effectively.

It was also decided that the Securities and Exchange Commission

of Pakistan (SEC) would hold audit of all foreign companies so that registration of all those companies, which did not file their tax

returns or found involved in wrongdoing, should be cancelled.

For onward, the SECP would also ensure scrutiny of foreign

companies’ profile and financial matters prior to their registration.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would hold an inquiry

against the SECP officials, who showed negligence in the matter of ARK Infotec.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should review the process of visa

issuance and scrutiny of applicants to stop illegal entries in Pakistan. Besides, the ministry would apprise the Korean ambassador about facts

and evidences against the ARK Infotec.

Chaudhry Nisar also directed to look into the matter that how

the ARK Infotec had been involved in violating visa laws, illegal and anti-state activities in the guise of Urdu Academy.