JIT report is not Supreme Court verdict, PM to emerge victorious:Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and national Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report is not the verdict of the Supreme Court and by the grace of Allah the Prime Minister would emerge victorious again.

Talking to media after attending the hearing of the Panama case by the

implementation bench of the Supreme Court, she said that the apex court verdict would be based on constitution and law of the land and it would reject the report that had been choreographed by going beyond the mandate given by the apex court.

Reiterating the demand for making public volume 10 of the JIT report,

which contained unverified documents, she said that an application had been moved before the SC for providing a copy of the same adding that when the Volume X of the JIT would be made public, the nation would understand the motives of the JIT.

She said that the JIT had itself admitted that the report was incomplete

pointing out that the documents produced by the JIT as crucial evidence were neither certified nor verified and the SC itself had said that unauthenticated source documents were not admissible in the court.

The minister said that the witnesses and respondents had not been

afforded the opportunity to challenge the documentary evidence produced by the JIT and if they were not provided the chance to rebut them they would not be legally admissible.

The minister said that our lawyers had stressed the point before the

court that such incomplete and deficient documents could not be relied upon as corroborative evidence.

The minister said that even the biased JIT could not level a single

allegation of corruption against the Prime Minister and his family. She pointed out that similarly the counsels of the petitioners had failed to come up with allegations of misuse of national wealth, corruption and kick backs during three tenures of Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister and two tenures as Punjab chief minister.

The minister pointed out that when a judge of the court inquired whether

the documents of the JIT were verified, the reply was in negative.

She said that nobody could ask the thrice elected Prime Minister, who

had offered his three generations for accountability, to resign on the basis of self-generated and unverified documents. The MOS said no court of law would accept non-certified, non-verified and non-notified documents as evidence. She said that as against this the documents submitted by Sharif family were duly verified and attested.

The minister said that the tone and tenor of the language used in the

report had corroborated the concerns of the Sharif family about the biases of the JIT members who did not function within the ambit of law and constitution while compiling the report.

Marriyum contended that from day one the objective of Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif was to get his name cleared from the superior court of the country and the day was not far off when he would emerge as innocent.

The minister congratulated and appreciated the media for exposing gaps

in the JIT report and asked them not to lose heart as their efforts would bear fruit and truth would prevail ultimately making the opponents to eat dust. She said that the court took notice of leakage of the picture of Hussain Nawaz and issued directive for removal of the responsible person from his post.

Talking about Imran Khan the MOS asked as to how a person who had been

abusing the state institutions, had attacked the parliament and hung dirty clothes on the premises of the Supreme Court, locked the accountability commission of the KPK could talk about accountability and defending and upholding the sanctity and honour of the superior courts.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said even those who were pointing accusing fingers at

the Sharif family and demanding its accountability had slew of skeletons in their own cupboards and were trying to shut down Accountability Bureau in Sindh.

The people were well aware of their corruption, she added. The minister

said one really wondered how a person like Imran who was absconder from three courts could have the audacity to talk about the rule of law and constitution? Marriyum said that the opposition parties were trying to use Panama case to fulfill their political agenda.

She expressed grave concern about the reports that JIT was still holding

meetings in violation of the court orders.

The minister strongly condemned the terrorists attack in Peshawar and

said that the terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs. She said that the Armed Forces and the law enforcement agencies of the country had broken the back of the terrorist organizations and as per vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan would soon become terrorism free country.

Expressing her deep grief over the death of an Army major in the

incident she said that his martyrdom would not go waste. Replying to a question of a journalist, she strongly rebutted the rumours about resignation of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and said that soon he would hold a press conference to clear the haze in this regard.

The minister later talking to a private channel said that the Supreme

Court had not permitted the JIT to continue its work but had given two weeks to it for packing up and vacating the premises of Judicial Academy but it was still functioning instead of winding up, in violation of the SC orders.

She told the channel that she was aware of the time given by the SC to

JIT and had never said anything without necessary verification.