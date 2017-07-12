JIT report bundle of lies: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had rejected the report of Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) because it was a bundle of lies.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the JIT report

was partial and biased and was not admissible in any court of law.

He said the members of the JIT had proved by their conducts that they

were biased and partial.

Replying to a question, he said there was no mention of any kind

of corruption in the JIT report, adding reservations on JIT by the

government proved true.