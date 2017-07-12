ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural
Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said Pakistan
Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had rejected the report of Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) because it was a bundle of lies.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the JIT report
was partial and biased and was not admissible in any court of law.
He said the members of the JIT had proved by their conducts that they
were biased and partial.
Replying to a question, he said there was no mention of any kind
of corruption in the JIT report, adding reservations on JIT by the
government proved true.
JIT report bundle of lies: Shahid Khaqan
ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural