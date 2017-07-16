JIT report be challenged in court: Bizenjo

KARACHI, July 16 (APP): The leader of the National Party and

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Senator Mir Hasil Khan

Bizenjo said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report

should be challenged in court.

Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on

Sunday, he said Panama Papers issue has created a crisis-like

situation in the country.

He believed that “international conspiracies are being hatched

against the country”.

He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a democratically elected

Prime Minister and that he had honoured the courts’ verdicts in the

past as well.