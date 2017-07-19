JIT presented Sharif family’s closed cases as new references: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah

Wednesday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) presented the

Sharif family’s old and closed cases before the Supreme Court as

fresh references.

“It is like to make remix of old songs,” he said while talking

to a private television channel.

Answering a question about not accepting the JIT report

without interview of the Qatari prince, he said the prince was ready

to give his statement but the team insisted him to appear before the

body in person.

Perhaps, he said, the Qatari prince asked the JIT that he

being a foreigner was not bound to accept judicial jurisdiction of

Pakistan.

So, the prince should have been interviewed on video link or

by sending JIT members to Qatar, he added.

“If the Court endorses the letter of Qatari prince, then it

has the value, otherwise not,” the provincial minister said.

To another question, Sanaullah said when the prince agreed to

appear before the JIT, he was threatened by its members.

He was of the view that JIT neither held any inquiry nor

completed its task in a transparent manner, as it kept targeting

attitude towards the respondents throughout the process.

Punjab Law Minister said, whole nation was involved in Panama

Papers case and it has effected every individual.