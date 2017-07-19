JIT presented Sharif family’s closed cases as new references: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah
Wednesday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) presented the
Sharif family’s old and closed cases before the Supreme Court as
fresh references.
“It is like to make remix of old songs,” he said while talking
to a private television channel.
Answering a question about not accepting the JIT report
without interview of the Qatari prince, he said the prince was ready
to give his statement but the team insisted him to appear before the
body in person.
Perhaps, he said, the Qatari prince asked the JIT that he
being a foreigner was not bound to accept judicial jurisdiction of
Pakistan.
So, the prince should have been interviewed on video link or
by sending JIT members to Qatar, he added.
“If the Court endorses the letter of Qatari prince, then it
has the value, otherwise not,” the provincial minister said.
To another question, Sanaullah said when the prince agreed to
appear before the JIT, he was threatened by its members.
He was of the view that JIT neither held any inquiry nor
completed its task in a transparent manner, as it kept targeting
attitude towards the respondents throughout the process.
Punjab Law Minister said, whole nation was involved in Panama
Papers case and it has effected every individual.
