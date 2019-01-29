JIT preliminary report proves Khalil family innocent, Zeeshan a terrorist: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP):Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that the preliminary report submitted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the Sahiwal incident has transpired that deceased Khalil and his family were innocent, whereas Zeeshan belonged to a terrorist group.

He expressed these views in a statement issued to the media here. He said that the JIT has sought one-month time to complete the investigation and inquiry into the incident.

Giving details, he said that the JIT visited the crime scene twice and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses. Five police officials, who were involved in the killing of innocent people, were confined to the jail after registration of a

criminal case against them under Section of 302 of the PPC.

Chohan said that the difference in a new Pakistan can be seen from the fact that upon getting information of the

incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reached the spot within six hours and met the family members of the deceased.

An FIR was also registered against the CTD officials as per demand of the heirs, he said and added that those who ordered for conducting the operation would soon be brought to justice and nobody would be spared, he added.