JIT over steps from its mandate during investigation: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Mohsin Shahnawaz

Ranjha Tuesday said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had over stepped

from its mandate given by apex court.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, he said the apex court

had raised 13 questions regarding Panama papers case but JIT

included more questions by itself.

He said private firms hired during investigation had no legal

status. A JIT member awarded contract to his cousin and benefitted

him, he added.

Mohsin said the JIT was not entitled to suggest actions under

this report as it was the mandate of SC.

The cases about Hudaibiya paper mills had been closed in the

past but they are also re-opened now, he added.

He said democracy should be strengthened in Pakistan for

prosperity of the country.